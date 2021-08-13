Zeitgeist’s Renegade Theater Company to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test to Attend Shows

According to Zeitgeist, all casts and crew and staff are fully vaccinated. Capacity at Renegade Theater shows will also be reduced from 120 seats to 88.

DULUTH, Minn.- A staple of Duluth’s theater scene prepares its comeback after 18 months dark with a stronger step to curb the spike in COVID cases in the Northland. Vaccines, or a negative COVID test will be required for audience members hoping to catch a Renegade Theater Company show at Zeitgeist’s Teatro Zuccone.

The Company announced that in addition to masks being required in the building, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before show time will be required to attend Renegade performances.

This starts with the first show of the season, the musical Daddy Long Legs next week, and going forward.

Zeitgeist Director of Marketing Abigail Blonigen said there are no plans to require vaccines in the bar and restaurant space yet, but they hope to do something similar in the Zinema theater within the next couple weeks

“Specifically the theaters, you’re just like sitting next to people you don’t know for an extended period of time and both of our spaces are pretty small,” said Blonigen.

“I anticipate that this is gonna be sort of a norm going forward as COVID continues to be a thing. So we’re proud to be a leader in that in our community,” she said.

According to Zeitgeist, all casts and crew and staff are fully vaccinated. Capacity at Renegade Theater shows will also be reduced from 120 seats to 88.