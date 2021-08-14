Amy Schintz Wins Third Straight Ladies Arrowhead Championship

Schintz defeated Deb Showalter on the 17th hole to capture her ninth overall title at the Ladies Arrowhead.

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer is already coming to an end which means the big local golf tournaments are also starting to wrap up, and this weekend we have a few big ones including the 73rd annual Ladies Arrowhead Championship.

64 golfers took the course at the Ridgeview Country Club which was a larger field than last year. And this year’s championship was a rematch from last year between Deb Showalter and the two-time defending champion Amy Schintz.

The match went to the 17th hole where Schintz made her final putt to finish two up with one to go to win her third straight and ninth overall title at the Ladies Arrowhead.

“Deb’s a tough competitor, she’s won here as well, a past champion. She has an incredible short game. We still get to compete but everybody’s rooting for each other and it’s so awesome. Debby made a putt to go on and I high fived her. Every day I get these memories and to win on top of it, it’s icing on the cake,” Schintz said.

Amy’s daughter Maddy finished third overall in this year’s competition.