Duluth Children’s Museum Re-Opens in New Lincoln Park Location

DULUTH, Minn.– Today the Duluth Children’s Museum, the 5th oldest children’s museum in the country, finally re-opened at their new Lincoln Park location after being under construction for 2 years.

The museum has never owned its own location, previously leasing space from Clyde Iron works.

After that location was closed for months throughout the pandemic, staff decided it was time for a permanent facility.

The President and CEO of the Children’s Museum says the opening in the former Lincoln Park Café building means a lot.

He says he’s happy to continue offering this experience to the children and families in the area.

“For us, play paired with learning is what we do on a day to day basis so everything that we have here for experiences is meant to teach kids while also giving them that opportunity to socialize both with other kids and their care givers,” Cameron Kruger, the Museums President and CEO said.

While under construction, the Children’s Museum set up different pop up locations across Duluth, including downtown.

Now parents are excited too, expressing a need for a permanent facility like this.

“Especially in these times, parents have really needed a resource like the Duluth Children’s Museum and I am so proud that we’ve gotten ourselves to the point where we can re-open and provide those resources to parents and we’re really excited about what’s to come,” Kruger said.

The museum also offers field trips, birthday parties and workshops.

Their normal business hours are Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 a-m to 3 p-m.