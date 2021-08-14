Duluth Huskies Win Big in Regular Season Finale

The Huskies will now head to Waterloo to begin the best-of-three first round playoff series in their first postseason appearance since 2018.

DULUTH, Minn. – Michael Sarhatt led the way with four hits and 2 RBI as the Duluth Huskies got the 13-3 win over Bismarck on Saturday to end the regular season.

Mike Boeve went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI while Calyn Halvorson went 3-for-5 with 2 RBI and scored three times.

The Huskies will now prepare for the playoffs, which start on Sunday. Due to a scheduling conflict, the Huskies will play the full best-of-three series at Waterloo, but will serve as the home team on Sunday. It’s the Huskies first playoff appearance since 2018.

“I’ve been preaching to them the whole time that if we just give ourselves a chance and get in, that I believe that we have the talent here and the players here to get it done. We scored double digit runs three out of the last four and it’s kind of been the lineup that’s going to be out there in the playoffs so I think these guys are confident, and then our bullpen should be fresh and ready to go. They’ve rose to the challenge all the time and we’re going to treat it just like another game, it’s just a road trip that we’ve got to go on. I think it’s four wins brings home a championship but it’s just great for the organization to be back in the playoffs,” manager Marcus Pointer said.

First pitch between the Huskies and Bucks on Sunday is set for 4:05 p.m.