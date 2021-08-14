First Annual Agate Festival Held in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth MakerSpace in Lincoln Park was rocking today, literally, hosting their first annual Gitchee Gumee Agate Festival.

The event featured 14 different vendors making necklaces, mugs and more all out of agates, as well a silent auction and an open house tour of the facility.

The festival attracted lots of community members learning more about the state gemstone.

Organizers say collaborating and starting a new annual festival in the Lincoln Park Craft District highlights the unique and creative talents the area has to offer.

“Sometimes it’s unbelievable, there’s a lot of people that are just under the radar and so opportunities like this where we get to highlight that as a community and doing that as a makers space is just a really awesome way to bring it all together,” Hyland Garvey, the Executive Director of the Duluth MakerSpace said.

The Duluth MakerSpace on East Superior street offers studio space and equipment for people to use and create things.

