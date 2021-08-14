Range Fire Departments Train with Simulated Structure, Wildland Fire

EAGLES NEXT TWP, Minn.- Fire departments in and around Eagles Nest Township Minnesota worked on their firefighting and evacuation skills in simulated training Sunday.

According to Friends of the Northland Firewire, organizers said the simulated structure and wildland fire in Eagles Nest Township also included the evacuation of area residents.

Eagles Nest fire officials told the Firewire that a key part of the drill was the ability to alert people in the area that a major incident is occurring, and they n eed to leave.

The fire departments worked on providing a sustained water flow of 400 gallons a minute. That’s a total of 18 thousand gallons used during the drill.

It lasted about 2 hours.