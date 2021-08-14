UWS Women’s Basketball Announces Schedule for Upcoming Season

The Yellowjackets will open things in an exhibition game at UMD on Nov. 2 then open the regular season at home on Nov. 9 against UW-Stout.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Basketball season is right around the corner and the UW-Superior women’s basketball team announced their 2021-22 schedule earlier this weekend.

This year’s bridge battle will take place Nov. 17 at the Reif Gym and then the Yellowjackets will open UMAC play Dec. 10 hosting foes Bethany Lutheran. UWS final home game of the year will be Feb. 12 against Northwestern, they will close out the regular season at Crown on Feb. 19.

To view the full schedule, visit the UWS website.