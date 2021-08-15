Duluth Huskies Can’t Complete Rally in First Playoff Game to Waterloo Bucks

Bryan Broecker went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI and a home run. The Huskies will need to win on Monday to keep their season alive. First pitch in Waterloo is set for 6:35 p.m.

WATERLOO, Iowa – The Duluth Huskies started to put together another rally late on Sunday but couldn’t finish it off, as the Waterloo Bucks got the 8-6 win win in game one of the best-of-three first round playoff series.

Down 8-3 in the eight, the Huskies scored twice to cut the lead to three. In the ninth, Mike Boeve drove in Charlie Rhee with no outs, but the Bucks got the next three outs to win. Bryan Broecker led the way, going 2-for-2 with 2 RBI and a home run.

The Huskies will need to win on Monday to keep their season alive. First pitch in Waterloo is set for 6:35 p.m.