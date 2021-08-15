Former St. Scholastica Forward Carson Rose Signs First Professional Contract With Birmingham Bulls

The former assistant captain recorded 35 goals and 21 assists during his four years, while leading the team his junior season with 12 goals.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Former St. Scholastica forward Carson Rose has signed his first professional contract with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

The SPHL has been around since 2004 and has teams in Southeastern U.S. as well as Illinois and Indiana.