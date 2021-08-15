Grand Rapids Post 1720 Wins VFW State Title

The Thunderhawks dropped the first game of state to Sartell, then won seven straight games in four days to capture their second VFW state title.

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Grand Rapids Post 1720 team won the VFW state championship on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Elk River and a 2-0 win earlier in the day.

Myles Gunderson pitched the complete game shutout in game one, then Kyle Henke gave up two runs in the first then threw six shutout innings in the second game to secure the win for Grand Rapids.

