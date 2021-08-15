Great Twin Ports Get Together at Wade Stadium

DULUTH, Minn.– Community members were having a ball today over at Wade Stadium in Duluth for the Great Twin Ports Get Together.

From noon till 6 Sunday afternoon, this free event featured 5 different bands, local food trucks like K & B’s Grilled Cheese and Log Home Wood Fired Pizza and a play area which had a bouncy house for kids.

This party drew in people from the twin ports and surrounding areas to take in the summer weather, and enjoy being outdoors all together again.

“We decided that people are probably tired from being cooped up for a long time so let’s throw a party and invite everyone in the twin ports so what better place to have it but Duluth’s backyard, Wade Stadium,” Event Organizer Jack Seiler said.

CHUM was one of the sponsors of the event and collected canned food from those in attendance, and within the first hour those donations piled up.

“Everybody’s brining donations for CHUM and I see we’ve been filling up the bins like crazy so it’s been a real success,” Seiler said.

The event came together after about 2 months of planning but it was a hit for everyone involved.