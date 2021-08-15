‘Power Play Paddle Fundraiser’ Rents Paddleboards to Raise Money for Youth Hockey

The event raised roughly $500, enough to pay one hockey player’s fees for a whole year.

DULUTH, Minn.- While hockey and stand-up paddle boarding may not have a lot in common, the two banded together for the first ever Power Play Paddle Fundraiser to raise money for the Duluth Heights Hockey Association on Park Point Beach Sunday.

“Duluth is so fun in the summer, and there’s so much to do and obviously this is not during hockey season, but it’s pretty hard to stand-up paddleboard in the wintertime,” said Cara Overland, owner of SUPerior Paddle.

Some beachgoers roasting in the sun behind the Park Point Beach house stumbled upon a new way to beat the heat — paddleboards available to rent.

“We just wanted to come spend an afternoon on the beach and we saw it happening,” mom Tracy Spero said. “Something different then just swimming and playing in the sand.”

The Fundraiser, organized by SUPerior Paddle, reminded people of winter on the hot day, raising money for the Duluth Heights Hockey Association’s scholarships.

“The Duluth Heights Hockey Association is the smallest of all the neighborhood Hockey Associations,” said Overland, a hockey mom herself.

“And so we really depend on fundraising and raising money so that all kids can purchase equipment and pay the high dues of playing Hockey in our area,” she said.

Anyone could rent a paddleboard at $15 per half hour with youth and adult life vests available.

Overland was on hand to give lessons to any first timers. “Paddle boarding takes a bit of balance,” she said.

First timers young and old paddled through the learning curve.

“The paddle, it was kind of hard to control,” said Eliana LaCoursiere. “Like if you wanted to go backwards or something it would be really hard to do. So we would kind of be struggling around.”

After some initial shakiness, Eliana and her sister Aisley got the hang of it. “It was quite fun to like, be out on the water and looking down into the deep blue see, it was just so cool,” Eliana said.

While for others the paddle was another playground out on Lake Superior. “They were trying to jump as much as possible into the water as well as trying to stand up,” said Spero, referring to her family.

The fundraiser even attracted Twin Cities families like Spero’s looking for a different, more relaxing activity after a big beach day.

“It’s actually pretty calming, yeah. Y’know you don’t have to just sit there and watch the kids the whole time, because they’re right there with you. It’s pretty comforting,” she said.

The event raised roughly $500 according to Overland, enough to pay one hockey player’s fees for a whole year.

Since it was a hit, she said to look out for other opportunities to practice your paddling and donate to a good cause.

“The success of this, I think shows that the community really does like to come out and support kids in our area,” said Overland.