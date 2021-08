Section Of Burning Tree Road Closing Monday For Month-Long Construction

DULUTH, Minn. — A section of Burning Tree Road is closing on Monday for the next month.

The plans include pavement milling and a stormwater project.

The section that will shut down runs from Maple Grove Road to Mountain Shadow Drive.

There will be a detour, but crews will try to keep access open to businesses when possible.

The project should wrap up by September 13th.