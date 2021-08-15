Taylor Sundbom Wins 96th Annual Northland Men’s Invitational

Taylor Sundbom edged good friend and golf partner Matt Mellin on Sunday to capture his first Northland Men's Invitation Title.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday, one of the oldest traditions in the Twin Ports wrapped up with the 96th annual Northland Men’s Invitational. Dozens of golfers took the field this weekend leading up to Sunday’s championship.

This year’s match play championship featured two good friends and golf partners facing off against each other in Matt Mellin and Taylor Sundbom. Mellin is a two-time champion in 2016 and 2018, while Sundbom is looking for his first win at Northland.

Mellin jumped out to an early lead but Sundbom started to make a few birdies to catch up. Then, he made his putt on hole 15 to go up five with three holes to go to capture his first Northland Invitational title.

“It feels great. There’s a lot of really good players here, this is probably the toughest field out of all of the tournaments in Duluth and one of the best fields in the state so you have to beat a lot of really good players to get to this point. [Me and Matt] play together a lot. He’s probably the person I play with the most, we’re partners in four balls so it’s a little different playing against one of your good friends. It’s almost like playing like we’re just having fun on a Tuesday,” Sundbom said.

This has been the summer of Taylor Sundbom as he also won the Cloquet Invite and Men’s Arrowhead earlier this year.