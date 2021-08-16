Body of Missing Roseville Man Recovered on Sand Lake

SAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Authorities say they located and recovered the body of a Roseville man that had been missing since Thursday on Sand Lake.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Philip Poulose and a friend were canoeing on the lake when water started to flood their canoe due to high winds.

According to reports, Philip told his friend he was going to swim for the shoreline and his friend swam to a small island where he was eventually rescued.

Neither had a life jacket with them.