City Crews to Repair Water Main Break in Endion Neighborhood Tonight

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews will repair a water main break in Duluth’s Endion neighborhood later this evening.

According to the city, the break was reported around 3:30 p.m. and is located on the 2300 block of East 1st Street.

Water has been shut off on East 1st Street from North 23rd Avenue East to North 26th Avenue East.

It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.