Duluth Airport Hosting Pre-check Pop-Up Event This Week

DULUTH, Minn.-This week, the Duluth Airport is inviting future passengers to enroll in the TSA pre-check screening program during a pop-up event.

The program allows low-risk air travelers to go through a quicker screening process where they don’t have to remove their shoes, laptops or even take off belts.

Those with the airport say it will make the traveling process much easier.

“It’s in our best interest for the airport, for the air travelers, for our TSA agents, to have more people signed up for a pre-check; it just makes the process for clearing through the TSA so much faster,” said Natalie Peterson, the communications director for the airport.

Essentially those interested in signing up, head to website to fill out an application, before making an appointment to finish up the process at the airport. The application is then completed on site which includes getting fingerprints for a background check, while also paying an $85 fee for five years of service.

Some local travelers we spoke to say they think it will be well worth it, making travel less stressful.

“It will be less waiting in line and less standing holding a suitcase and dragging it along and that type of thing,” said traveler David Kunelius.

To find out how to sign up, visit this website. The event goes through Friday.