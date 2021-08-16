Gov. Walz Authorizes Minnesota National Guard to Assist in Minnesota Wildfire Response

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to help assist in wildfire response in Northern Minnesota.

The governor’s office announced on Sunday that the authorization is made through Emergency Executive Order 21-29.

“This summer, Minnesota has experienced abnormally high temperatures and a historic drought resulting in dry conditions conducive to wildfires. I am grateful to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for their tireless efforts to combat wildfires in our state,” said Governor Walz. “The Minnesota National Guard’s additional support will be critical to responding to these wildfires and protecting the safety of Minnesotans and their property. I am proud that our Service Members have again answered the call to serve their fellow Minnesotans.”

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the State Emergency Operations Center, and partners at Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, including the US Forest Service, will continue to work to control wildfires in Northern Minnesota.

Executive Order 21-29 is effective immediately under Minnesota Statutes 2020, section 4.035, subdivision 2, and remains in effect until such date as National Guard resources are no longer required or until it is rescinded by proper authority.