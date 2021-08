DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT and State Patrol in coordination with the US Forest Service will be closing Hwy 1 near Isabella due to the Greenwood Fire.

The road will be closed on eastbound Hwy 1 at New Tomahawk Road to allow traffic to go back to Babbitt or turn around.

Westbound Hwy 1 will be closed at Wanless Road in Isabella to allow traffic to use forest highway roads or turn around.