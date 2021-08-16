Lake County Search and Rescue Helps First Responders in Greenwood Fire

LAKE COUNTY- Among the many first responders at the Greenwood fire staging area was the Lake County Search and Rescue squad.

The group of medically trained volunteers were preparing their station with medical supplies, food, and water for all of the firefighters tackling the flames.

Squad member Bob Norlen, a search and rescue volunteer for 46 years is setting up for any first responder in need of help.

“The gratitude of working with the community, working with the sheriff’s office, through the sheriff’s office and providing help to people in situations like this one,” said Norlen.

The Lake county search and rescue has stations in Two Harbors, Silver Bay and Finland, where they are responding to emergency calls 24 hours a day.

Their team is always looking for new volunteers to help the community.