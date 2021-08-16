More Than 140 Artists, Makers Setting Up at Bayfront Park Aug. 21, 22

Art in Bayfront Park Returns After a COVID-19 Prompted Hiatus in 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Art in Bayfront Park is returning to Duluth for the 11th year on Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22.

Art lovers will find quality work from local and regional artists. Work includes jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, metalwork, glass, and more.

More than 140 artists and makers will take part in this year’s event.

The culinary market will return with over 20 food artisans selling gourmet packaged food products.

Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sunday the fair runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.