Repairs to Lift Bridge Sidewalks to Begin Today

DULUTH, Minn. – The sidewalks on the Aerial Lift Bridge will be under repair beginning today, August 16.

The City of Duluth says contractors will be working to improve the sidewalks throughout the week.

One side of the sidewalk will always remain open to pedestrians while crews work on the other side.

Crews will be working from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The sidewalk being worked on is expected to be closed for a total of 24 hours before that side will reopen for public use.

