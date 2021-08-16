Superior Resident Charged in Death, Dismemberment of St. Paul Man

COOK COUNTY, Minn.-A third person has been charged in the murder and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose remains were found in Lake Superior near Grand Portage in July.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Jacob Colt Johnson, 35, of Superior, was charged this afternoon in Cook County District Court with 2nd Degree Murder – With Intent, Not Premeditated in the death of Richard Balsimo. Johnson is currently jailed in Douglas County on unrelated charges.

Balsimo of St. Paul died on or around June 20th. His remains were recovered from Lake Superior near Grand Portage on July 15 and 16.

Two other persons have been charged for their roles in Balsimo’s murder.