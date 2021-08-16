Superior Resident Charged in Death, Dismemberment of St. Paul Man
COOK COUNTY, Minn.-A third person has been charged in the murder and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose remains were found in Lake Superior near Grand Portage in July.
According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Jacob Colt Johnson, 35, of Superior, was charged this afternoon in Cook County District Court with 2nd Degree Murder – With Intent, Not Premeditated in the death of Richard Balsimo. Johnson is currently jailed in Douglas County on unrelated charges.
Balsimo of St. Paul died on or around June 20th. His remains were recovered from Lake Superior near Grand Portage on July 15 and 16.
Two other persons have been charged for their roles in Balsimo’s murder.
- Robert Thomas West, 41, of Duluth, was charged on July 16 with Aiding an Offender and Interference with a Dead Body.
- Tommi Lynn Hintz, 31, of Duluth, was arrested on August 11. Hintz is charged with Accomplice After the Fact to Felony Murder and Interference with Dead Body – Conceal a Body.