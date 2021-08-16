Third Suspect Charged In St. Paul Man’s Murder After Body Found At Bottom Of Lake

COOK COUNTY, Minn. — A third person has been charged in the murder of a St. Paul man whose body was found dismembered at the bottom of Lake Superior this summer.

Jacob Colt Johnson, a 35-year-old from Superior, was charged with intentional but not premeditated second-degree murder in the Cook County district court on Monday.

Two other suspects have also been charged for their alleged involvement in the murder. Robert West of Duluth for aiding an offender and interference with a dead body, and Tommi Hintz of Duluth for accomplice after the fact to felony murder and concealing a dead body.

Richard Balsimo’s body was discovered dismembered and shoved into a tote back and buckets when investigators searched the bottom of Lake Superior in Grand Portage in July.

They believe his body was dumped from a boat there on June 20th.