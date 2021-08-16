UMD Football Nationally Ranked in First Poll of 2021

The Bulldogs come in at #23, one of just two NSIC teams on the list as Minnesota State-Mankato came in at #2.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team is ranked nationally in the first poll from the American Football Coaches Association.

The Bulldogs come in at #23, one of just two NSIC teams on the list as Minnesota State-Mankato came in at #2. UMD will host the Mavericks in Week 2 of the regular season. Before that, they will open their season on the road at Upper Iowa on September 2nd.