Duluth Denfeld Hires Three New Head Coaches for Fall Season

Cienna "CJ" Strother, Elizabeth Peterson and Leah Hamm will lead their respective programs this fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld has hired three new head coaches for the upcoming fall season.

Cienna “CJ” Strother will be the new head coach of the volleyball team as Pete Stasiuk left to coach at Esko. Elizabeth Peterson will take over the girls swimming program after spending time as an assistant at Duluth East, as well as the Lake Superior Swim Club. Leah Hamm returns to her alma mater as she will coach girls soccer. She also played at St. Scholastica, scoring 42 goals in 65 games.