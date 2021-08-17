Essentia Offering 3rd COVID Vaccine to Immunocompromised Patients

DULUTH, Minn.– A third COVID vaccine dose was approved by the FDA at this time for patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Essentia Health announced today that they will be taking part in providing this third dose to those who are immunocompromised, and suggest receiving a dose of the same vaccine product patients received earlier, 8 months after their last COVID vaccine.

This applies to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but the CDC has released no guidance yet on those who received Johnson and Johnson.

“I know there’s a lot of discussion in the media about booster doses for general population, and our healthcare workers coming up in the upcoming months, but we have not received any guidance or approval to move onto to those populations yet,” Roseann Hines, Senior Operations Manager for Medication use Management said.

Self-scheduling applications will be live on Wednesday for those in the immuno-compromised patient group who want to sign up for this dose.