Extreme Dry Conditions Following Greenwood Fire

DULUTH, Minn.- Fires in the Northland continue to pose a threat, bringing a risk of dry conditions to surrounding areas of the greenwood fire.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Greenwood fire continues to cover around 2000 acres. The number of evacuated residents in the area is growing while first responders work to contain the fire.

Local fire officials are concerned about the long-term impact of the flames.

“The biggest concern right now is the lack of resources,” said DFD Deputy Chief Jon Otis. “Some of the smaller departments and some of the federal and state agencies are really stretched thin. They are bringing in outside resources from outside states. They are also relying on those of opportunity for resources.”

Fire restrictions are in place all over Minnesota but are stricter for the northern part of the state. Open burning fires and campfires are not permitted in the St. Louis County area.

“This year is exceptionally dry and what’s happening is we have received some rain, but it’s not rain that penetrates or gets deep enough in the soil or organized matter,” said Otis.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, this year’s dry conditions have been record-breaking, leaving firefighters with limited resources.

As fires in the Northland continue to grow, fire bans are being reinforced in these dry conditions.