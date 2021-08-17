Fill the Boot Campaign Returns

DULUTH, Minn.– With boots in hand, the Duluth Fire Department took the streets of the city today for the annual fill the boot campaign.

The department is raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this year after the event was canceled last year.

The ‘Fill the Boot’ program has gone on for 67 years where the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has helped make a difference in the lives of both kids and adults diagnosed with the condition and other neuromuscular diseases like ALS, one dollar at a time.

“I know its a big fundraiser and actually here in Duluth were actually one of the largest contributors in the region and in the state,” Dan Lattner, Captain of Duluth Fire Department Station 1 said.

The Duluth Fire Department will be out Tuesday and Wednesday as well from 4:30 to 6:30.