Heritage Center Hosts Hockey Camp

DULUTH, Minn.-Despite the warm temperatures outside, kids are getting the chance to still enjoy winter sports like hockey at the Heritage Sports Center.

This week they are hosting a camp focused on power skating so youth can build up those skills before the upcoming season.

“If nothing else, we want them to feel more confident on their feet,” said Christian Grunnah, of Grunnah Power Skating. “Feeling like the technical stuff we are teaching them can really lead them to finding confidence in those game situations where they have a little bit more speed, more control, more efficiency.”

