Inner Strength MMA to Host “MMA Outdoor War”

Outside of the other major promotions, it is the biggest MMA event in the entire state of Wisconsin.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This weekend, Gondik Law Speedway will host “MMA Outdoor War”.

The event is organized by Inner Strength MMA Promotions, which is based in Superior. It will feature 18 fights on the card and outside of the other major promotions, it is the biggest MMA event in the entire state of Wisconsin.

“We have what’s called “pankration matches”, which is MMA for people that don’t want to get blasted in the face in fights. It’s for kids and adults so it’s a good experience for them. I think for that’s the most exciting part of the show. It’s not just for big strong tough guys. Its also little kids can compete in it as well,” event organizer Robert Mrotek said.

Doors open Saturday at 3 p.m. and the fists start flying at 4:30 p.m. For more information, go to the Inner Strength MMA Facebook page or TwinPortsNightlife.com.