Local Agencies Discuss Coast Guards Maritime Security Plan

This year's scenario went over the coast guard's plan of handling a bomb going off on a cruise ship.

DULUTH, Minn. — 37 organizations and agencies met in Duluth today to go over what their roles would be in a mass disaster situation.

Each agency, such as police, fire, the sheriff’s office, and more went over how roles would be delegated from the initial report of a bomb going off, to how the incident unfolds over the course of the day.

They went over situations such as rescuing survivors, bringing victims to hospitals, setting up a triage area, and working with the FBI.

“The best part of it is us getting a chance to sit down and work together and talk through different agencies’ plans and operations and procedures ahead of time,” MSU Duluth Commander, Frances Smith says.

The practice scenario also went through the hazmat situations that could arise in the water if a bomb were to go off a cruise ship.

These mass disaster scenarios that bring agencies together happen every couple of years.

The last forum going over what would happen if a delta plane went down at the airport.

“We’re dealing with things like the DECC, the movie theater, canal park, and the lift bridge. Then we are also dealing with environmental concerns on the water and security zones and how it affects the shipping industry,” Duluth Fire Department Chief Shawn Krizaj says.

These mass disaster scenarios take months of planning for every agency involved as they outline their individual roles during the run-through.