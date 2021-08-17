New Apartments to Help Homeless with Mental Health Issues

DULUTH, Minn.– People in Duluth who are homeless and battling mental health issues now have a new supportive housing development as an option to improve their lives.

It’s called the Birchwood apartments located on Burning Tree Road in Duluth.

The 30-unit one bedroom apartments are mostly furnished, and roughly 100 person have already inquired to live there.

The $7 million dollar project was funded from state county and city dollars.

The Commissioner of Minnesota Housing says having a secure place to live is crucial first step to improving a person’s life.

“Just having a place to slow down, to feel safe, and to really be able to feel like your going to have that over a sustained period of time, that’s the foundation for people being able to get their life back,” Jennifer Ho said.

Center City Housing is managing the building with supportive services to meet the needs of tenants.

Move-ins begin next week and advocates are reminding people struggling pay rent to sign up for “RentHelp MN,” which provides up to 18 months of assistance.