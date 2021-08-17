Superior Native Mike Carlson to Continue Pro Basketball Career in the Netherlands

The former Duluth Marshall star will suit up for Heroes Den Bosch of the BNXT League.

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands – Superior native Mike Carlson has signed with a new pro basketball team in the Netherlands.

The former Duluth Marshall star will suit up for Heroes Den Bosch of the BNXT League. Carlson has been playing oversees for the past seven years with stops in Italy and Spain, even playing the latter’s ACB League, widely considered the best basketball league outside of the NBA.