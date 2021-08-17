Superior School Board Brings Back Masks

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior School Board has made multiple decisions about the upcoming school year, including which students need to wear masks.

The school board determined that grades k-12 will be back full-time for in-person learning.

Masks will be required for all elementary school students and staff until each student is vaccinated. Masks are optional for middle and high school staff, and students as those 12 and older can get vaccinated.

“Masks are strategy for being able to prevent the spread of covid,” said Superintendent Amy Starzecki. “So as a superintendent, it’s important that we outline protocols to keep our staff and students stay in our school buildings.”

Classroom desks will be placed three feet apart when possible.

The school board will reassess its mask mandate later in the school year as the number of Wisconsin COVID cases may change.