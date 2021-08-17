Superior School Board Votes to Require Masks for Elementary Students

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Monday, the Superior School Board voted to require masks for elementary students for the upcoming school year.

Additionally, all students and staff will be required to wear a mask while using Superior public transportation.

During Monday night’s meeting, the school board said they also recommend the use of school cafeterias again.

Current CDC guidelines recommend universal indoor masking for all students, staff, teachers, and visitors regardless of vaccination status and vaccination for anyone 12 years of age and older.