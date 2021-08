Superior’s Don Dembroski Retires as Head Baseball Coach

In 22 seasons, Dembroski led the Spartans to seven conference titles and 240 career wins.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Longtime Superior baseball coach Don Dembroski is retiring after 23 years with the program and 22 as the head coach.

In that time, he led the Spartans to seven conference titles and 240 career wins. Athletic director Ella Olson says Dembroski will still continue teaching within the school district.