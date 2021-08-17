Vintage Sports Camps Continue

DULUTH, Minn.-Vintage Sports Camps are continuing this summer despite the pandemic.

The director of the camp says the aim of them is to get kids out of the house and away from those electronics, while also taking part in some old school sports like dragon boat racing and dodge ball.

“Part of what we are doing is not only teaching them to be active and do different sports, but we are also teaching them to be good people and so the coaches are working with them to be good citizens and to communicate well with each other,” said camp director Darrell Spencer.

The camps for the summer are already full, but signup for next year will begin in the fall.

To learn more about Vintage Sports Camps, visit this website.