American Red Cross Helps Greenwood Fire Shelters

LAKE COUNTY- The American Red Cross is staffing the Greenwood Fire temporary evacuation point, located at the Finland Community Center.

The site is set up to help residents who are evacuating near the greenwood fire.

Volunteers are supplying food, water, and medical help for people being temporarily displaced from their homes.

As of today, nearly 80 homes and campsites have been evacuated.

“We are setting up shelter space,” said shelter manager Rod Winters. “We have carts set up so we can provide people with a place to sleep, meals, and some medical services. Things like that.”

Since Tuesday afternoon, the temporary evacuation point has been providing shelter as more evacuation warnings are being made due to the greenwood fire.