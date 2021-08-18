Annual Hoghead Festival Continues in Proctor

One of the bigger events of the festival is the classic car show where they are expecting almost 400 classic cars.

PROCTOR, Minn. — The 46th annual Hoghead Festival is underway in Proctor.

Organizers are also preparing for class reunions and street dances later on in the week all while celebrating the rich train history of Proctor with the title of the festival.

“The hog head is slang for the engineer on a railroad. If you look at an old steam locomotive, the nose of it looks like a hog. So when the engineers called them hog heads because when the train came down the tracks it looked like a hog coming,” Powerhouse Bar Manager, Dick Kari says.

More festivities will continue throughout the week with a parade on Saturday with food vendors and more.

