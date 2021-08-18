Discover Pro Wrestling to Hold First-Ever Event This Weekend

The goal of this new promotion is to reel in wrestling fans who only watch the top brands, like WWE.

DULUTH, Minn. – We have a new pro wrestling promotion in the northland. Discover Pro Wrestling will be holding its first-ever event “DPW 1: the Warmth of Warfare”.

It will take place Sunday at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth. The goal of this new promotion is to reel in wrestling fans who only watch the top brands, like WWE.

“We wanted to appeal to a segment of the audience that’s really trying to discover pro wrestling. And by introducing this area to a brand new wave of talent that don’t have television contracts, we really feel that we’re accomplishing that goal,” said DPW founder Eric Nordrum.

For ticket information, click here.