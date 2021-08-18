Former UMD Assistant Hockey Coach Jason Herter Joins Western Michigan’s Coaching Staff

He will join the coaching staff of new Broncos head coach Pat Ferschweiler.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Former UMD men’s hockey assistant coach Jason Herter has joined Western Michigan University in the same position.

He will join the coaching staff of new Broncos head coach Pat Ferschweiler. Herter left the program last year after nine years with the team. In his time at UMD, the Saskatchewan native has been a part of two national championships, five NCAA tournament appearances and two NCHC Frozen Faceoff championships.