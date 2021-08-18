Greenwood Fire Update: Evacuations and Road Closures

LAKE COUNTY- The Greenwood fire is actively growing, and multiple fire crews across the nation are building fire lines to stop the spread.

Now reaching more than 3,200 acres, firefighters are trying to stop the fire from spreading South and East.

“Down here on the South end and the Southwest end, we have division a, division alpha,” said Eastern Area Operation Section Chief. “So we’ve got crews working down in this area. We have south winds today, so they’re on the tail of the fire, and they’re trying to secure the tail end of this fire.”

About 15 fire crews are tackling the blaze, using multiple aircraft and fire engines. Fire crews are using aircraft to drop water and fire retardants to contain the flames.

“We continue to get more resources in over the next few days, and we just put more and more effort into each one of these areas,” said Glover.

Sections of highways one and two are closed to limit the number of people near the active fire.

As the fire continues to spread, we will have more updates to come.