Minnesota State Fair Not Requiring Masks Inside Most Buildings

Minnesota State Fair attendees will not be required to wear masks inside buildings on the fairgrounds during this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Fair organizers were considering mandating masks indoors, however, the latest guidance released Wednesday says masks are recommended inside most buildings, but not required. They are also recommending people wear masks outdoors in crowded settings.

There are a few places on the fairgrounds where masks will be required, including the Care & Assistance and First Aid buildings, the North End Event Center to donate blood or get a vaccine, and to ride a trolley (if you are not vaccinated). Some independent vendor booths may also require fairgoers to wear masks while visiting their booths.

Masks will also be required if you take a bus to the fairgrounds. If you take the Park & Ride buses, Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority or SouthWest Transit Express Buses, shuttles, or other forms of mass transits, you will be required to wear a mask while waiting for and on the bus.

Consider attending the fair on a weekday

There will be no daily attendance limit at the fair, but organizers are encouraging people to consider attending on a weekday instead of a weekend when the fair is traditionally less busy.

The Minnesota State Fair is launching a new website feature, dubbed the “Gopher Gauge” which will show how busy the fair is at a given time to help fairgoers choose when to visit. When the fairgrounds are open and less busy, the gauge will say “One Fairchild,” and when it is moderately busy, it will show two. The gauge will be updated regularly throughout the fair day.

Get your COVID-19 vaccine at fair

Proof of vaccination will not be required to attend this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together, but fair organizers are encouraging all fairgoers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

For those who are not vaccinated yet, the Minnesota Department of Health, Ramsey County, and Homeland Health will be offering free vaccines at the North End Event Center during the fair—no ID or insurance required.

The Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.

For more information about the 2021 Minnesota State Fair health guidance, click here.