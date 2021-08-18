Pete Stasiuk Leading New Era of Esko Volleyball

The Eskomos will open their season next Thursday against Cook County.

ESKO, Minn. – High school volleyball teams are back in the gym. That includes Esko, who have a new head coach.

Pete Stasiuk takes over for Desiree DeLeon, who retired back in January. He comes over from Duluth Denfeld and so far, it’s been an eventful week to start fall practices.

“First few days, we’re really focusing on skills. Understanding what we’re trying to do with each skill and then we’ll try to put it into more systems work and the whole team together later this week,” Stasiuk said.

The players admit it was disappointing to see their longtime coach retire. But the new regime has them rejuvenated with some new looks on the court.

“I’m really excited about it because it’s a new feel. We have a new team, too, because our seniors left last year. It’s just kind of building a new team, especially with a head coach. I’m excited because he’s brought some new things. I’ve learned a lot already,” said middle hitter Madison South.

“It’s definitely been different, but it’s definitely a good thing. It’s good to have new people in here and to get new perspectives, ideas and how to play the game. So I think it’s been great,” libero Addison Sertich said.

The Eskomos will open their season next Thursday against Cook County.