Proctor Middle School Teacher Arrested for Alleged Criminal Sexual Conduct

PROCTOR, Minn. – A 51-year-old teacher at a Proctor middle school was arrested Tuesday afternoon on pending charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the teacher was booked in the St. Louis County Jail and is awaiting formal charges.

According to Proctor Schools Superintendent John Engelking, the teacher “is employed by the school district, but is not actively working.”

No other details regarding the incident were immediately available.

