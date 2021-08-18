Registration Now Open for 23rd Annual Cause for the Paws 5k

Proceeds from the Event Benefit the Humane Society of Douglas County

SUPERIOR, Wis. – As the dog days of summer set in, the Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior invites you to sign up for their upcoming 23rd annual Cause for the Paws 5k Walk/Run.

This year the event is happening Saturday, September 18 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The fun takes place at the entrance to Barker’s Island in Superior.

Staff is asking for anyone interested in volunteering to sign up and register within the next few weeks.

Cheri Fitch, Fundraising & Events Coordinator at HSDC, says there are plenty of volunteer spots available for the event, and also at the shelter to help with new kittens and other animals seeking daily care.

This year’s 5k walk/run is taking place in memory of longtime volunteer and board member Jean Kioski who passed away earlier this year.

“She was one of the creators of the walk/run and set it up every year, making sure everyone felt welcome, checked rabies tags, and did registration. She was just kind of an all-over volunteer,” said Fitch.

In previous years, nearly $9,000 has been raised during Cause for the Paws.

It’s the shelter’s second-largest fundraiser of the year.

Money raised goes to support and care for all animals that enter the shelter, especially those transported from kill shelters down in states like Texas.

“A lot of times when we get the dogs from Texas they do need some extra care, they may have to be quarantined, they may have some special vet visits that our local dogs wouldn’t have to have. Of course, they don’t typically come with vaccines and are not spayed or neutered,” said Fitch.

Currently, the Humane Society of Douglas County is raising more than four litters of kittens.

Staff encourages anyone looking to adopt a kitty to stop by as soon as possible as they are going fast.

For registration information for the Cause for the Paws 5k, click here.

Early registration ends Friday, August 20, and includes a T-shirt and doggy bandanas.