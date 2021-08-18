Duluth School Superintendent Given More Power Over District Regulations

This comes after the school board voted last night following a recommendation from the Minnesota School Board Association.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth School Superintendent John Magas will continue to have executive power over the Duluth School Board during the 2021-2022 school year when it comes to the safety of students related to Covid-19.

Magas says, he is looking to maximize in-person learning taking what district leaders have learned during the pandemic.

“Layering of mitigation efforts. So how can we make sure that through masking through some distancing through tracking who is sick. How can we make sure we are maximizing the opportunity for kids to be in person. Really our biggest objective is to be in-person five days a week for all of our students,” Duluth School District Superintendent, John Magas says.

Magas is also looking to help advance student learning for those who may not have been as further along with distance learning.

The Duluth school board will hold a public meeting to vote on a learning plan on August 24th.