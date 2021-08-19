City Crews Responding to a Water Main Break in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The break was reported around 11:20 a.m. Thursday and is located on the 3000 block of Devonshire Street.



City officials say water has been shut off from Devonshire Street and Pacific Avenue to where Devonshire becomes a dead end.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.