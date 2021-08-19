Cooking Connection: Cheese Curds, In Bread, On a Stick at Duluth’s Best Bread!

Stop by Duluth's Best Bread for their Unofficial State Fair, August 24–28 and August 31–September 4.

DULUTH, Minn.- In this week’s Cooking Connection, we take you to Duluth’s Best Bread as they are back with their State Fair event.

After the Minnesota State Fair was canceled last year, Duluth’s Best Bread decided to do their own with special state fair-themed treats, and it was their biggest event ever.

So August 24–28 and August 31–September 4, they’re back, starting with cheese curd bread on a stick, classic white buckets overflowing with chocolate chip cookies, even lemonade (in bar form)!

Unofficial State Fair Items will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open at 6 a.m. for regular items.